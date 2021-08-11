Watch Diablo II's incredible cinematics remastered

Yesterday, we learned when Diablo II: Resurrected's open beta will be and what it'll include. Blizzard has been known for having public betas for many years now, and do you know one of the other things the company is known for (no jokes about harassment and such, please)? Incredible cinematics. That's why it's worth watching the two latest videos from the promising remaster.

Because Blizzard has released the remastered cinematics for the first two acts of Diablo II: Resurrected, and it's safe to say they've been upgraded quite a bit as well, so stay awhile and listen.