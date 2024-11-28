Watch Carter-Vickers' own goal for Celtic that's going viral

HQ

Undoubtedly, the most surrealist goal from yesterday's Champions League happened in the Celtic vs. Club Brugge match, an own goal by Cameron Carter-Vickers at the 26 minute mark, who made a back pass to his own goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel... without realising he wasn't in his goal.

Scoring own goals is always painful, but this one seems particularly egregious, as it didn't came in a relative moment of quiet. The Belgian club was pressing, but Celtic had the ball possession, and tried to retreat.

The keeper moved away from the goal area, expecting a pass from Celtic's defender. Instead, he passed the ball to Carter-Vickers, and he passed it gently to the goal, hoping to connect to the keeper and start a new play.

However, Schmeichel was too far away, and despite his sprint, he wasn't able to save the ball from crossing the line and scoring the first goal for the team.

Celtic would still qualify for the next round and have two relatively easy games soon

"Mistakes happen and it was just unfortunate", said Brendan Rodgers, manager of the Scottish team. "He's played that pass a million times and it's gone back and then we've been able to play forward", as recorded by BBC.

"But he's a really, really tough character. He's a great guy, he picked himself up. He was really strong and aggressive again in the game and got on with it and had a real bravery in the second half, because he was the one carrying the ball forward for us to start the attack."

Celtic ended up levelling the match, 1-1, enough for the team to remain in the 20th spot, above Feyenoord, Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb and Real Madrid. Both secure, for now, qualification, and Celtic has a relatively soft path ahead, with games against Dinamo and Young Boys in the next two matchdays, hoping to secure the qualification before the final game against Aston Villa.