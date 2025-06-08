Watch Carlos Sainz racing for the first time at Madrid F1 urban circuit ahead of 2026 debut

HQ

Carlos Sainz has been the first Formula 1 driver to test the new F1 circuit in Madrid, taking place in the streets around the pavilions of Madrid's convention center, IFEMA. Over 70,000 people were reportedly in attendance of the "Roadshow", that had other drivers like Formula 2 driver Pepe Martí or Formula 3 driver Mari Boya, and even other guests like former Real Madrid player Roberto Carlos.

The 5,474 km, 20 corners circuit, named "Madring" will be home of the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035.

The problems with Madrid Formula 1 Grand Prix

The change has been controversial among local residents due to noise level, pollution and the arrival of tens of thousands of people, but also has divided the motorsport world in Spain, as this will likely mean the end of Formula 1 in Barcelona, where the current Spanish GP is held (and will still be celebrated next year, as their contract ends the same year the contract with Madrid ends). Some drivers, like Fernando Alonso, have expressed their desire that Formula 1 remains in Barcelona, but it's rare for two Grand Prix to be held in the same country.

There are exceptions (United States has three, Austin, Miami and Las Vegas) and Italy has two (Imola-Emilia Romagna, and Italy GP in Monza), but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali had previously implied it's unfair for a same country to host two Grand Prix, given the growing interest around the world.

What is sure is that Madrid will become a part of the Formula 1 tour for the next decade. Are you excited to see races on this new circuit?