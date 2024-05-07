Watch Buzz Lightyear wreak havoc in Mass Effect

HQ

We've reported several times on the cult phenomenon of eli_handle_b․wav, who has a passion for putting fictional characters into famous video games. While the concept itself isn't new, he does it better than anyone else with both technically impressive and, above all, hilarious results.

Now he's at it again, and where The Office legend Michael Scott previously spread his... let's call it "unique" management style in Mass Effect, it's now Buzz Lightyear's turn to do the same - and the question is whether this one isn't the best yet.

We won't say more than that to avoid spoiling the fun for you. Enjoy below.