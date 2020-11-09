Watch Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first 30 minutes

You're watching Advertisements

As we mentioned last week, we're already reviewing Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the Xbox Series X, which runs at 4K and glorious 60 frames per second. Now, we can also show you the first 30 minutes of this epic adventure. Follow a small Eivor, and find out what will motivate him during this first introductory arc to the narrative, but first, allow us to provide a small disclaimer of sorts.

The video was captured at 1080p/60 frames per second and was played without the massive launch update, which according to Ubisoft, will fix several problems and improve performance. That said, go forth oh mighty Viking!