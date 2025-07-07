Watch as Black Sabbath performs Paranoid at its final live show ever

HQ

Recently, the UK hosted the annual Glastonbury music festival, which brought loads of musicians and bands from all over the world to Somerset for several days of epic performances. This was just the start of the season of songs for the country however, as Oasis reunited a few days later, hosting major gigs in front of tens of thousands of fans in Wales, and all as Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath came back together to headline a farewell show at Aston Villa's Villa Park alongside countless rock and roll and metal legends.

The latter show proved to be one for the ages, with appearances from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Gojira, Fred Durst, Jack Black, plus several supergroups formed for the occasion and including Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Red Hot Chilli Peppers' Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, and countless others.

The show was put on to say goodbye to Black Sabbath in part due to Ozzy's health, as he is suffering from Parkinson's disease, but also to raise money for charities around Birmingham, with the grand total £140 million worth of proceedings going to good causes.

With this show now in the books, many have captured the action live, including Ozzy and Black Sabbath's last live performance ever, where they team up to give fans a taste of Paranoid. Check it out below.

