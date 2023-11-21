Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Portal 2

Watch an awesome trailer for the fan-made Portal: Revolution

This huge mod gives us a prologue to Portal 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Since Valve is seemingly allergic to the number three, it's highly uncertain whether fans will ever see a glimpse of Half-Life 3 or Portal 3. The latter, however, has a sequel in the mod world called Portal: Revolution and now there's a trailer to showcase what is described as a prologue to Portal 2.

In addition to the promise of new mind-bending puzzles that must be solved with a portal gun, the fan campaign is also completely free to play, so fans can enjoy another dimension-bending adventure (which apparently takes up to seven hours to play) while waiting for an official announcement of a third Portal game. Portal: Revolution will be released on 5 January 2024.

Will you play Portal: Revolution?

Portal 2

Related texts

0
Portal 2Score

Portal 2
REVIEW. Written by Rasmus Lund-Hansen (Gamereactor Denmark)

"Portal 2 managed to surpass my very high expectations of it and it's the perfect sequel to the classic Portal. It does everything right and doesn't take a single wrong step."



Loading next content