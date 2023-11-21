Watch an awesome trailer for the fan-made Portal: Revolution

HQ

Since Valve is seemingly allergic to the number three, it's highly uncertain whether fans will ever see a glimpse of Half-Life 3 or Portal 3. The latter, however, has a sequel in the mod world called Portal: Revolution and now there's a trailer to showcase what is described as a prologue to Portal 2.

In addition to the promise of new mind-bending puzzles that must be solved with a portal gun, the fan campaign is also completely free to play, so fans can enjoy another dimension-bending adventure (which apparently takes up to seven hours to play) while waiting for an official announcement of a third Portal game. Portal: Revolution will be released on 5 January 2024.

