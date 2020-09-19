Cookies

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Watch all four WoW: Shadowlands Afterlives episodes

The animation shorts recall fallen characters and introduce four new areas.

Blizzard has released the latest episode of WoW: Shadowlands Afterlives - a series of four animated shorts that show the afterlife of some of the fallen characters in World of Warcraft, and their connection to each of the four main areas of the Shadowlands themselves.

The first video is about Bastion, home to all defenders of Light. While the second video, Maldraxxus, is dedicated to the Orc warrior Draka. The third video, Ardenweald, presents the area where nature spirits go, including Druids and Hunters, and the last video, Revendreth, shows the 'political' side of a particularly bloody area.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will be released on October 27.

