Watch a symphony perform A Plague Tale: Requiem's soundtrack

For a game to receive a Game of the Year nomination, it has to be pretty great across the board. This means narrative, gameplay, cast performances, and of course in its audio, which includes its soundtrack.

To celebrate A Plague Tale: Requiem receiving a GOTY nod at The Game Awards, which will be held next week on December 9 for us in Europe, publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Asobo Studio has released a lengthy symphony performance, which sees a cast of talented musicians performing the soundtrack to the emotional and compelling action-adventure tale.

"A Plague Tale: Requiem, the spectacular, grounded medieval adventure within a violent fantasy world, has been nominated in no less than five categories for The Game Awards 2022, including the coveted Game of the Year award! We're thrilled by this exciting chance, which confirms the overwhelmingly positive reception of the game.

"Part of the success undeniably goes to the game's remarkable score, also nominated as Best Music for The Game Awards, composed by Olivier Derivière and featuring world-class performers."

If you haven't already, you can read our opinions on A Plague Tale: Requiem right here, and can play the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles (even as part of the Game Pass offering).