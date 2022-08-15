Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Watch a spoiler-filled new trailer for Jordan Peele's Nope

The horror movie will land in European cinemas this week.

This week, Jordan Peele's new film will finally be released in Europe, and Universal has decided to shed some light on the mystery and celebrate the occasion with this new and very spoiler-filled trailer. For those of you who don't care about possibly having the plot and the excitement spoiled, the new trailer is available to check out below. But for the rest of you who are looking forward to seeing Nope with as little prior knowledge as possible, skip this one. Hold out until the 17th of August when the film premieres.

Are you excited?

