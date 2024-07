HQ

We had to wait five months between the first teaser trailer and the real trailer for the second, and last, season of Arcane, but Riot, Fortiche and Netflix don't want to keep us waiting that long for more.

Netflix has decided to share a short scene from Arcane season 2. It shows Heimerdinger and Ekko being very stealthy when sneaking into our hairy friend's lab. An interesting duo I look forward to seeing more of in November.