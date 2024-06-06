Watch a scene from The Boys season 4

HQ

The Boys' fourth season is set to premiere with three episodes on Prime Video in exactly one week, so I'm not the only one getting more and more excited. Want to satisfy that quench a small bit? Then I have good news.

Amazon has given us a short scene from The Boys season 4. It shows Butcher trying to convince Ryan that he should leave Homelander's side. Unfortunately, our caped antagonist interrupts the conversation, and has a few things to say himself.

Look forward to watching this and more from the 13th of June.