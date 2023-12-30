Watch a scene from Marvel's What If...? season 3

HQ

The first season of Marvel's What If...? quickly became a hit, so Disney greenlit both a second and third season. Season 2 ended today, and this was celebrated in a way that makes it seem like won't have to wait two years for the next batch of episodes.

Marvel has given us a scene from the third season of What If...?. It shows Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, and Red Guardian on a road-trip together that turns speedy and hostile when Laurence Fishburne's Dr. Bill Foster spots the interesting team-up. The clip ends by stating What If...? season 3 will come to Disney+ "soon", so it sounds like we'll get it sometime in 2024.