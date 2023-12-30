Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

What If...? (Disney+)

Watch a scene from Marvel's What If...? season 3

Seems like we won't have to wait another two years for other interesting scenarios and team-ups.

HQ

The first season of Marvel's What If...? quickly became a hit, so Disney greenlit both a second and third season. Season 2 ended today, and this was celebrated in a way that makes it seem like won't have to wait two years for the next batch of episodes.

Marvel has given us a scene from the third season of What If...?. It shows Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, and Red Guardian on a road-trip together that turns speedy and hostile when Laurence Fishburne's Dr. Bill Foster spots the interesting team-up. The clip ends by stating What If...? season 3 will come to Disney+ "soon", so it sounds like we'll get it sometime in 2024.

HQ
What If...? (Disney+)

