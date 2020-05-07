LIVE

logo hd live | Xbox 20/20 May Update - Xbox Series X Gameplay First Look
F1 2020

Watch a lap of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in F1 2020

Codemasters has shared a new trailer that shows us exactly what we'll be getting in this year's iteration of the racing sim.

Ahead of this weekend's Virtual Grand Prix on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, F1 2020 developer Codemasters has decided to show off the track as it will appear in the next game in the series (the VGP is being played on last year's release, F1 2019).

According to the developer, this year the team has made tweaks based on both driver and player feedback, with the final sector undergoing modifications, along with changes to the elevation between turns 13 and 14, which should make this already realistic game even more immersive.

F1 2020 is heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on July 10. Stay tuned to Gamereactor for more on the game in the near future. Now, check out that hotlap (and we've included the one that was released last week, for your convenience).

