Watch a first teaser from Dexter: Original Sin

It wasn't all superheroes at San Diego Comic-Con, as serial killer Dexter also got plenty of the limelight. First, a sequel to Dexter: New Blood was unveiled called Dexter: Resurrection (with Michael C. Hall starring) and then the upcoming prologue series called Dexter: Original Sin (with Michael C. Hall's voiceover) got to shine a little in the form of a small teaser, which offers a recreation of the franchise's iconic intro sequence. However, no release date has been announced, other than that it will be released 'soon' on Paramount+.

Are you excited for more Dexter?

Synopsis:

Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Golden Globe winner Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.