Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
EA Sports PGA Tour

Watch a developer play nine holes in EA Sports PGA Tour

Almost 40 minutes of gameplay awaits you.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

EA Sports PGA Tour launches a week from now, and we have a review brewing. But in the meantime, we can now get a really good look at the game as EA Sports has shared video where a developer plays nine holes (on two courses) together with the golf influencer TheApexHound.

This gives an in-depth look of many features, like how you can customise pretty much everything to fit your style. We also get a good look at the technical aspects of the game, as well as a whole lot of gameplay. Check it all out below.

EA Sports PGA Tour premieres on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on April 7.

HQ
EA Sports PGA Tour

Related texts



Loading next content