Watch a developer play nine holes in EA Sports PGA Tour

EA Sports PGA Tour launches a week from now, and we have a review brewing. But in the meantime, we can now get a really good look at the game as EA Sports has shared video where a developer plays nine holes (on two courses) together with the golf influencer TheApexHound.

This gives an in-depth look of many features, like how you can customise pretty much everything to fit your style. We also get a good look at the technical aspects of the game, as well as a whole lot of gameplay. Check it all out below.

EA Sports PGA Tour premieres on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on April 7.