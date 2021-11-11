Watch 45 minutes of Skyrim Anniversary Edition running on PS5

HQ

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is 10 years old today, and Bethesda celebrated the occasion with the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Anniversary Edition. But what exactly is the Anniversary Edition? Simple, it's the 2016's Special Edition packed with all the content sold via the Creation Club feature. Bethesda also released PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, with superior resolution, 60 frames per second gameplay, and far smaller loading times.

As such, here's your options:

A) Don't have the Special Edition: if that's the case, you can buy The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Anniversary Edition for € 54.99/£ 47.99, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.

B) Have the regular Special Edition but want the Creation Club content: If you want all the new content provided in the Anniversary Edition, you can buy it as a solo pack for € 19.99/£ 15.99.

C) Have the regular Special Edition and want the next-gen upgrade, but no new content: you're in luck, as the next-gen upgrade is free to everyone with the Special Edition - both digital and physical copies.

Also, some of the new content is actually free to all users, most notably Survival Mode, Fishing, Saints & Seducers, and Rare Curios. You can read more about them at the official website, but before you do that, check out our 45 minute gameplay clip below, captured on PS5.