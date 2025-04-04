English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Superman

Watch 4 minutes of James Gunn's Superman

Let's just say that a certain scene won't be as dramatic as you thought...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been three months and some change since we got the first teaser trailer for James Gunn's Superman. Most fans seemed to think the movie that will start the new DC cinematic universe showed great promise. Teaser trailers can be deceiving, however, so how about getting to see close to four minutes of the actual movie?

That's exactly what James Gunn and crew have given us, as they've published what's simply called a "sneak peek" at Superman before its premiere on the 11th of July. It shows us what happens after the titular character whistles for Krypto's help. Let's just say that it doesn't go as smoothly as it would if the movie was directed by anyone else...

HQ
Superman

Related texts



Loading next content