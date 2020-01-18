Watch 30 minutes of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Although Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot only hits stores yesterday, January 17, we've been playing it for a few days by now. While the review is still a little ways off - it's a massive game, after all - we decided instead to record a 30-minute video early in the adventure, showing various gameplay elements.

If you've seen Dragon Ball Z, this is the segment where Goku and Gohan visit Master Roshi's house, just to be ambushed by Radditz almost immediately. The video shows combat and missions with Goku, exploration and flight with Piccollo, and a battle between Goku and Radditz.

Enjoy, and if you haven't already, also check the classic intro in the following video.

You watching Advertisements