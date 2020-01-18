Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Watch 30 minutes of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

We show fighting, exploration, flight, and missions, as Radditz ambushes Goku in Master Roshi's house.

Although Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot only hits stores yesterday, January 17, we've been playing it for a few days by now. While the review is still a little ways off - it's a massive game, after all - we decided instead to record a 30-minute video early in the adventure, showing various gameplay elements.

If you've seen Dragon Ball Z, this is the segment where Goku and Gohan visit Master Roshi's house, just to be ambushed by Radditz almost immediately. The video shows combat and missions with Goku, exploration and flight with Piccollo, and a battle between Goku and Radditz.

Enjoy, and if you haven't already, also check the classic intro in the following video.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Related texts



Loading next content