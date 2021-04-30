Watch 16 minutes of gameplay from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

You're watching Advertisements

Insomniac was kind enough to give us a new astounding trailer from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on Monday, but that was nothing to what you can see in the gameplay video below.

Because the extremely talented developers delivered on their promise of a gameplay presentation tonight, and the sixteen minutes show off several new things. Both seeing and hearing more about how much bigger and prettier Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be, some examples of how the DualSense will be used in neat way, different ways the SSD's incredible speed is used to have mechanics and sequences never seen in games before, some of the new weapons and the huge amount of different things we'll be able to do should remove any doubt if this is something worth a purchase or not. Am I wrong?