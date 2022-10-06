Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

      Watch 14 minutes of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gameplay

      Meet some of the new pocket monsters and go on a picnic with them after playing football.

      We're now less than six weeks away from the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, so it's understandable that Nintendo and Game Freak have shared a lot of details lately. Nothing compares to what we have for you today, however.

      The two companies have as promised shared a fourteen minute long gameplay presentation of Pokémon Scarlet/Violet that shows off and detail pretty much everything there is to know about the highly anticipated titles, including how different each player's experience can be depending on their choices, the Terastallize system and the impressive variety of activities you'll be able to do with your favourite pocket monsters.

      Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

