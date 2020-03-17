Watch 12 minutes of Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles

Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs request the company of the Vault Hunter on the brand new planet Xylourgos to join them in celebrating their engagement party. The brand new icy planet does not look to be the most welcoming of locations for a party what with that gargantuan monster corpse just lingering in the background. But do not fear, for this party is set to be legendary and you wouldn't want to miss it. With some familiar faces returning on this adventure to help along the way and a whole array of new evil counterparts, this sure will be an engagement party like no other.

The windswept icy planet is home to some truly vicious creatures with mutated rock slugs, ferocious wolven, and occultists with eldritch powers. The journey across this planet will be tough, but with new legendary items to obtain along the way it will all be worth it in the end.

Players will also have the opportunity to take on this new adventure with a different Vault Hunter, as there's the option to skip the opening acts of the Borderlands 3 story and head straight to Xylourgos upon purchasing this second expansion. Guns, Love, and Tentacles will be available for all Borderlands 3 players from March 26.

Also, for fans who are new to the game, Borderlands 3 is now available on Steam as well as the Epic Games Store, giving fans the choice of which store they pick it up from. Running until March 20th Steam has a 50% off sale for all editions of Borderlands 3, so if you are yet to pick up the game, now might be your best chance.