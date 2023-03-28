Watch 10 minutes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay

HQ

Yesterday, Nintendo revealed that we'd get a 10-minute gameplay presentation of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom today, but we actually got even more than that.

Eiji Aonuma starts the presentation (that you can see in its entirety at the bottom) by revealing that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has gone gold, which in simple terms means it has finished development, so the game will definitely launch on May 12.

Then the gameplay presentation begins by showing us a small part of the world before we're introduced to the new rewind ability called Recall. This takes Link to one of the new islands floating up in the sky. These will vary a lot in terms of size and complexity, as well as be the home of some new enemy types. One of these is the Constructor first introduced in the presentation. Not exactly surprising, but the same can't be said about what Aonuma-san shows off next.

The Fuse ability will let you...well, fuse different items to create new kinds of weapons, shields, the previously teased vehicles and more. This can even be used to expand a weapon's durability, as shown with the branch being close to breaking getting fused with the rock. He also gives and shows other very creative uses, so it'll be very interesting to experiment with different objects.

Link's seemingly final new ability is the one called Ascend. That's the one that allows him to basically morph through objects above him, like we've seen in a couple of instances before. A great way to solve puzzles and sometimes avoid having to climb up tall cliffs and such.

Aonuma-san ends the gameplay-part by revealing that we'll be able to traverse the world without any loading, even when going from the floating island to ground level and vice versa.

Long story short: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom seems to take the creativity from Breath of the Wild to another level, so consider me hyped. How about you?

PS: The presentation ended by confirming that the long rumoured Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch will be launch on April 28.