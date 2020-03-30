Wasteland 3's first few minutes are "welcoming"

Inxile Entertainment was one of the developers Microsoft acquired when it decided to ramp up its first-party capacity in a major way a few years ago. And being an Xbox Game Studios developers has had a whole lot of benefits - but also somewhat altered how they approach their games.

In an interview with GamingBolt, the Inxile founder Brian Fargo says Wasteland 3 being on Xbox Game Pass day on made it important to ensure that "the first few minutes of gameplay are welcoming and captivating". He continued:

"We definitely look at how Game Pass players engage with games there, and specifically how important the first few minutes of a game are. When you can download and dip into and out of a game almost instantly, it's even more important to ensure those first few minutes of gameplay are welcoming and captivating".

