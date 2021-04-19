Wasteland 3's first DLC is releasing June 3

You're watching Advertisements

It has been revealed that Wasteland 3 will be getting its first DLC entitled The Battle of Steeltown on June 3, 2021. This new update is planned to introduce new narrative content, an all-new area to explore, and new tactical combat mechanics.

The base game of Wasteland 3 is also said to be improved by The Battle of Steeltown. With the update installed, the game will include new weapons, encounters, and armour to help it feel like a more in-depth experience overall. It has also been revealed that when entering Steeltown, combat and gear will be scaled to allow for a balanced and accessible experience for all players.

"The Battle of Steeltown represents not just a fantastic new chapter in Wasteland 3's story," says Game Director, David Rogers "full of choice, consequence, and Wasteland 3's unique brand of humor, it's also a culmination of all the hard work we've put into the game since launch. For those playing Wasteland 3 for the first time they'll be playing the best version of the game. For players coming back to visit Steeltown they're in for a treat with new story, characters, and combat mechanics that really change up tactics in challenging new ways. They'll also see characters and stories they started in the base game make an appearance, with new interactions for everyone's favorite foul-mouthed parrot, Santa's Elves "Where Are They Now?" and more. All of this is complemented with incredible new post-apoc music."