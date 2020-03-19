Wasteland 3 to offer at least ten endings

Wasteland 3 is set to release in just two months and players can expect plenty of action and consequence aspects when taking the trip to Colorado and its nuclear winter landscape. Just like in its predecessors, the world of Wasteland 3 will keep track of what you do within its virtual walls, making your actions, affiliations and wrongdoings result in consequences - good, neutral and bad.

In an interview with PCGamesN, lead level designer Jeremy Kopman revealed that the game will have "at least ten major ending points" and that the game features "tonnes of smaller choices that impact little permutations of the ending that ripple out through various characters".

Are you ready to forge your own path in Wasteland 3?