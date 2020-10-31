Wasteland 3 reaches one million players

You're watching Advertisements

It seems like Inxile Entertainment's and Deep Silver's RPG Wasteland 3 is off to a really good start. Since the launch exactly two months ago, it has now reached one million players. This was revealed on Twitter by the developer.

Wasteland 3 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass (PC and Xbox One), which surely has helped to gather a large number of players. We really liked the game and urge you to check our review out if you want to know more.