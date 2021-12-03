Wasteland 3 reaches new heights and Inxile is changing its logo

HQ

Inxile Entertainment's Wasteland 3 was released in August last year for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and received a lot of praise from both games and media. And today, more than one year after the release, it seems like the game is more popular than ever, as studio founder Brian Fargo reveals on Twitter:

"In the last few days, we had the most concurrent players of Wasteland 3 yet. We love that people are continuing to discover and enjoy the game."

Yesterday, Microsoft added a dynamic theme for Xbox Series S/X based on specifically Wasteland 3. If you click on the link, you can see what it looks like in action.

Inxile also changed their logo yesterday, and you can see the new one below, which has incorporated the Xbox logo in the middle (Inxile was bought by Microsoft in 2018). It's worth mentioning this was met with a curious response from The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley on Twitter, which has led to speculations that we might get to see Inxile's next title during the show on December 10.

What do you think of the new Inxile logo? New one on top, old one below.