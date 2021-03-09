Wasteland 3 gets a lot harder today with Death & Taxes

You're watching Advertisements

Wasteland 3 was a great game already when it launched, but Inxile Entertainment has continuously expanded it in several ways, and today it is yet again time to do so. They are launching the update Death & Taxes (Patch 1.3.3), which will make the game more challenging by adding a Permadeath Mode and Skill Checks Mode.

The former is of course resulting in your characters perma-dying if you do not heal them, and with all of your party gone - it's game over. The latter mode "will increase all skill checks in the game by +2, up to a maximum of 10". This means you have to specialise in your characters abilities a whole lot more as using jack-of-all-trades characters simply won't do anymore.

Finally there's also some good news even for non-masochists. This includes a Respec Feature if you go to Ranger HQ. Unfortunately, it isn't completely free. Inxile writes that no one teaches for free (except maybe those folks on YouTube) so expect to eventually shell out some in-game coin to be able to do so". There are also "23 new character customization options (tattoos, scars, and helmets) that were born of another partnership with renown post-apoc costume designers" and tons of fixes and improvements.

Head over this way to find out what we think of Wasteland 3, which is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass.