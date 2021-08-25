Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation announced

HQ

Inxile Entertainment joined Microsoft's Gamescom showcase, but not to talk about their upcoming game, but rather reveal a new expansion for Wasteland 3. This one is called Cult of the Holy Detonation, in which we get to meet a new cult. It is a brand new adventure that also has new quests and other content.

It launches on October 5 together with a complete edition of the game called Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection, which also includes this new DLC as well as the previously released ones. Cult of the Holy Detonation marks the end of new content for Wasteland 3, but hopefully it will end in a great way.