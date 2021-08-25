English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation announced

Look out for it this October.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Inxile Entertainment joined Microsoft's Gamescom showcase, but not to talk about their upcoming game, but rather reveal a new expansion for Wasteland 3. This one is called Cult of the Holy Detonation, in which we get to meet a new cult. It is a brand new adventure that also has new quests and other content.

It launches on October 5 together with a complete edition of the game called Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection, which also includes this new DLC as well as the previously released ones. Cult of the Holy Detonation marks the end of new content for Wasteland 3, but hopefully it will end in a great way.

HQ
Wasteland 3
Wasteland 3
Wasteland 3Wasteland 3
Wasteland 3Wasteland 3
Wasteland 3Wasteland 3

Related texts

Wasteland 3Score

Wasteland 3
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"The story is great and the combat is spot on with interesting tactical elements and a narrative where choice seems to make a genuine impact."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy