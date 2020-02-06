Wasteland 3 backer collector's edition revealed

InXile's Wasteland 3 will be releasing on May 19 of this year but it's been in development for quite some time. It also had a period on crowdfunding site fig.co prior to InXile being acquired by Microsoft but that has since closed. Those lucky enough to have backed the game when it was available, reaching the $95 early bird backing tier or higher, however, can now feast their eyes upon what's to land in their mailboxes come launch. Apart from having plenty of fun tier rewards, such as a lovely plushy of the beloved Night Terror, InXile has now added the full collector's edition for the game (exclusive for backers) to its fig.co site and it's looking pretty darn good.

If you're one of the lucky backers, you'll be receiving the following: