Wasteland 3

Wasteland 3 backer collector's edition revealed

Those who backed InXile's Wasteland 3 for the collector's edition can now check it out in all its glory.

InXile's Wasteland 3 will be releasing on May 19 of this year but it's been in development for quite some time. It also had a period on crowdfunding site fig.co prior to InXile being acquired by Microsoft but that has since closed. Those lucky enough to have backed the game when it was available, reaching the $95 early bird backing tier or higher, however, can now feast their eyes upon what's to land in their mailboxes come launch. Apart from having plenty of fun tier rewards, such as a lovely plushy of the beloved Night Terror, InXile has now added the full collector's edition for the game (exclusive for backers) to its fig.co site and it's looking pretty darn good.

If you're one of the lucky backers, you'll be receiving the following:


  • Wasteland 3 Collector's Edition outer sleeve and inner display-box with magnetic tri-panel enclosure and diorama display

  • Scorpitron statue

  • Ranger's Star metal keychain

  • Wasteland 3 mini-mixtape 8GB USB stick (containing soundtrack and game manual)

  • General Vargas' dog tags

  • Wasteland 3 Art Book

  • Wasteland Survival Guide

  • Cloth Map of Colorado

Wasteland 3

The journey through the Wasteland continues with the third instalment in the Interplay/inXile franchise nearing its release. We sat down with Brian Fargo to talk about what's new to the series.



