Waste the Fallen Preview: Cosmic-horror takes centre-stage in this latest ambitious extraction shooter

There's always a fad taking over the video game world. For a while, it was the battle royale craze, but this soon made way for the extraction shooter - yet another live-service multiplayer premise. As of writing, there are a few extraction shooter hits, many of which are the pioneers of the idea (like Escape from Tarkov), but there are just as many, if not more, failures. The point is, this is a volatile game genre to tap into and Bungie's struggles getting Marathon off the ground is just another example of such. This is also why whenever a new extraction shooter makes an appearance, I find myself a little intrigued by it, as in many ways, the cards are stacked against these projects.

Anyway, here we have Waste the Fallen, an extraction shooter made by developer Royal Crow. At its centre, it's precisely what you expect from these kinds of games, namely that you team up with a couple of allies, drop into one of several maps, loot to your heart's content, fight off computer-controlled enemies, and also either hunt or flee from rival players, before attempting to extract with your hard-earned goodies. The same laws of the land apply in that if you die in battle, you lose your gathered items and anything you brought with you from your storage locker, and this all means every single game is a risky affair where you could win big or have your progress seriously hampered. It's a true love it or hate it design philosophy, and I actually lean a little more towards the latter, as I like to use my limited free time doing something that has a lasting result.

With the familiar core, Waste the Fallen also has a bunch of expected trimmings surrounding it, namely tons of lootable junk you have to decide to carry or bin; colour-tiered items and weapons depicting rarity and power; plus multiple unique and increasingly challenging maps that are only accessible if you have the right power level. Again, it's all very traditional extraction shooter, but Waste the Fallen does attempt to innovate in a few ways.

For one, the theme of the game revolves around cosmic-horror. You play as a survivor who routinely travels into a dangerous 'other' realm to bring back its riches, and this is fundamentally where the extraction element is born. This world is dystopian and apocalyptic while being crammed with horrifying creatures and monsters that want nothing more than to make you their next meal. With the Eldritch basis, the idea of sanity also seeps into the gameplay, with mistakes and taken damage adding to your sanity, with this steadily introducing hallucinations and other fearful surprises to make each extraction all the more demanding. It's an interesting idea, but whether it's enough to truly separate Waste the Fallen from the competition is unclear.

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One of the other innovations comes in the bio powers your character can utilise. Essentially, one of your arms has been overcome by a 'rot', and this means you can tap into the otherworldly essence for unique skills and powers, which can be customised and enhanced through the progression system. In a choice I can get behind, the bio-arm doesn't actually lose any progress should you die in an extraction, as it's one of few progression systems that are retained regardless of what happens in the gameplay. This means there is always a path being blazed forward, even if an extraction defeat will result in the loss of your gear, weapons, even 'perks' you can attach to your bio-arm to change how it functions.

The other major way Waste the Fallen is looking to separate itself from the competition is in the form of a base-building suite in the main hub area. You can construct a home using a bunch of individual pieces and accessories in a The Sims-like manner, and it all happens in the main hub area, meaning other players can easily access your domain while visiting the vendors and quest givers. Frankly, I'm a tad unconvinced by this system, as it feels like it's attempting to turn Waste the Fallen into something it isn't. At the end of the day, people come to these kinds of games for the intense FPS action and not generally for the life-simulation elements.

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While I can say Waste the Fallen's gunplay seems top-notch, with punchy and responsive weapons and tools, and the movement is equally smooth and fluid, I'm not yet entirely convinced this game will manage to right the wrongs of other immemorable extraction shooters. Between the excessive wealth of resources and general junk you have to wade through, the complex progression systems, the fact hours of progress can be wiped in an instance, it all seems to be painting a similar picture to other competitors, and even these - with many made by established names and studios - have struggled to crack the extraction shooter code.

However, extraction shooters live and die by their community, so as fans continue to experience the game, perhaps they will connect with Waste the Fallen and see it blossom into something special. As live-service games with extraction elements continue to face an uphill battle, I won't be putting my chips on such a situation occurring, but at the end of the day, only time will tell.