Washington Prime targets early 2027 release, console version depends on "gangbuster" sales

The retro-inspired FPS Washington Prime is aiming to launch early next year, but developer Ultra CDG has revealed that a console release is far from guaranteed.

Speaking to Gamereactor, lead designer Hipshot confirmed that the team is currently targeting an early release window, but bringing the game to PlayStation and Xbox would require significant success on PC first.

"Yeah, hopefully early next year," Hipshot said when asked about the game's release date.

Washington Prime has already attracted attention thanks to its unusual approach to the FPS genre. Described by Hipshot as a game that feels like a lost release from the late '90s, the project blends old-school shooter design with modern touches, including features like leaning and iron sights. However, despite interest from console players, the three-person team behind the game faces technical hurdles that make a port difficult.

"There are limitations with this engine, because there's licensing limitations with using the GZDoom engine. We need to find another way to do it."

One of the biggest challenges comes from the way the engine's licensing requirements interact with console platforms.

"We need to, you need to share the source for the game, the code. That limits stuff like a console release, because it's difficult to tie in a proprietary console backend code from PlayStation or Xbox into our code, and then we are forced to share it. That's never going to happen."

For that reason, any potential console version would likely require additional development work and resources, something that would only become possible if Washington Prime performs exceptionally well.

"If it sells so much that we can have someone rework the code," Hipshot said.

When asked if that would require the game to sell exceptionally well, his answer was simple: "Yeah, it has to be gangbusters."

For now, the developer appears comfortable keeping Washington Prime as a PC-focused experience. Hipshot believes the game's design, particularly its focus on mouse and keyboard controls, makes the platform a natural fit.

"If it's up to me, this game stays on PC. If you're a console player, or you're playing with a controller, this game's probably pretty difficult because we don't have any aim assist. Since it's pretty fast and you die so easily, you know, it's snappy. I'm very old school. I don't really consider gaming with the hand controller in an FPS game. You know, the proper way to play in FPS is with a keyboard and mouse."

That being said, Hipshot said there was definitely scope for a console version, at least when it comes to controller support.

"Since we're using the GC Doom engine, you know, controller support is out of the box. So, it works. Everything works with it. It's just that the game isn't better with the controller. We're probably going to work more with it for the full game. Look at some aim assist stuff, something, I guess, to make it a little bit easier."

Rather than chasing mass appeal, Hipshot hopes Washington Prime becomes the kind of cult favourite that players remember years later.

"I would love for people to say, 'Do you remember that game that came out and never came to console?'"

With its unusual blend of late-'90s aesthetics, tactical gunplay and FMV cutscenes, Washington Prime is shaping up to be one of the more distinctive indie shooters on the horizon. And while a console port at this stage looks unlikely, it's certainly not an impossibility.

For more on Washington Prime, you can check out our preview here and stay tuned for our two-part interview. You can also decide for yourself by giving the demo a spin on the game's Steam page now.