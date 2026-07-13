Washington Prime Preview: Shaping up to be an indie Die Hard

The indie market has been booming recently and the team at Ultra CDG might well be cooking up another great game to add to the list. Washington Prime could be the answer to a question you never thought you wanted answered: what if you took Call of Duty and mashed it up with a boomer shooter? That's what Ultra CDG has done, and from what I've played, I'm very excited to see the finished product.

Washington, D.C., 1998. Blake Kincaid left his life behind as a special agent to lead a quieter one as a real estate agent, as you do. But when he gets a call from his mate, he's dragged back into old habits to fight his way through an office that really raises the bar for toxic work environments.

As events take place over one night, and live-action cutscenes feel tongue in cheek and low budget in the best kind of way, it's easy to see the big influences on this action film homage. Die Hard and 24 look to be the closest comparisons, and those are some big shoes to fill. Washington Prime knows exactly what it is and wants to be. It's as simple and straightforward as the 80s and 90s action flicks it so fondly reflects. Locked doors will bar your progress, asking you to find the keys while shooting enemies that get in your way. It's not trying to innovate; it's just trying to do one thing: be a solid shooter. And it does it so well.

It may present itself as Wolfenstein or Doom but play that way and you'll only succeed in plastering the walls with your brain matter. You can move, shoot, and ADS, but you also have the option to peek, which is essential since enemies aren't the most intelligent, and as it only takes a few shots to put you down, especially so considering health is rather scarce.

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You need to make use of cover and be aware of your surroundings so you don't end up against overwhelming odds. And that's easier said than done. The office level in particular had me feeling a bit like I was roaming the Backrooms; seemingly endless hallways and densely packed cubicles will constantly have you checking your map to prevent yourself from getting turned around.

It's challenging but not frustrating, and even if things do feel a little too hard, there are plenty of accessibility options to really tweak Washington Prime to the perfect level of challenge for you. Start off with med packs and increase health and ammo pick-ups, reduce or increase enemies and their skill level, or if you really want to push yourself, you can get rid of your crosshair and HUD.

That little taste of Washington Prime was enough to hook me, and it has the feel of a game that has plenty more up its sleeve and is confident in its identity. It isn't trying to reinvent the FPS formula, it just wants to make you kick open doors, clear rooms, and look cool doing it. If the full game can maintain that momentum, Ultra CDG might have a surprise hit on its hands.

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There's no word yet on a release date, but I can't wait to get my hands on it, as Washington Prime is shaping up to be the Die Hard game we all wish we could play. In the meantime, you can check out the demo on Steam here.