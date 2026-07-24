Washington Prime Interview Part II: What goes into creating a shooter that's more Lethal Weapon than Die Hard

Ultra CDG could have one of the most intriguing indie shooters on their hands with Washington Prime. This 1998-set boomer shooter with a twist feels like a game that should already exist. For all its ambition, Ultra CDG remains a remarkably lean operation. The studio behind the project consists of just three people: an artist, a programmer, and a lead designer.

Gamereactor had the chance to sit down with lead designer, Hipshot, to spill the tea on all things Washington Prime. (Hipshot is his handle, for national security reasons, we're not at liberty to reveal his true identity).

This is the second part of our comprehensive interview with Hipshot and Ultra CDG, and if you haven't already, you can read the first part by heading over here.

Gamereactor: Moving onto design, looking like Doom, playing a bit like Call of Duty. And, you say you're paying homage to Prime Target. Was there ever a conscious effort to modernise the old-school shooter formula, or did that happen more organically during development?

Hipshot: "The gunplay is like modern gunplay, as you kind of noted, you know, with the iron sights. That's because that's the only thing I'm missing from when I play old games like [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six] Raven Shield and stuff. It feels better to play with it.

"I don't really feel that the gunplay is made to be modern. It just kind of becomes that, I guess. There's no plan to do it. It's just that when you add iron sights and you have a realistic weapon, it kind of feels modern."

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Gamereactor: Accident or not, the guns do feel really good.

Hipshot: "I have noted a lot of people like the game's weapons a lot.

"We had like an Instagram post with the silencer, and it blew up. We have like over a million views. And that's a super short clip because some guy, some American gun tester, he picked it up and shared it. And now there's so many people who love these weapons and the look of them.

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"It's like this retro, realistic look. And that's also what I meant, that there's not many games, if any game, that look like this on Steam. I don't think there's any game like this."

Gamereactor: With the reaction it's had, I think part of the reason why it's caught on so much is you've managed to tap into something that our generation didn't know we needed. Now the demo is out in the wild, what's the biggest piece of player feedback that's genuinely surprised you?

Hipshot: "I haven't been surprised by any feedback, really. It's more I confirmed stuff. Like it's really, really difficult, and there's several people that they can't handle the difficulty level. And that was part of the design.

"I'm not going to tweak the game to make the game easier on default. I'm going to tweak the game to make it a little bit easier when you choose the easier settings. But this is the game, it's going to be this difficult, and there's a lot of people who are put off with the difficulty level.

"They can't play the game. It's too hard. It's too much for them."

Gamereactor: Very Dark Souls of you.

Hipshot: "Yes! I was surprised, I have to say, with how many people liked the game because they liked the guns. But that didn't come from the demo specifically, that came from media before we released the demo. And I was a little bit afraid that we would attract the wrong audience, you know, people that love guns might play this game and then be disappointed because this is not like Tarkov.

"It's not like modern games where you have all these attachments and all this stuff. And I'm getting a lot of people like telling me, can't you add this weapon? Can't you do this with this weapon? And some people are complaining that you can't do selective fire on the MP5, because now it only has burst fire. That's because I didn't want to add too many buttons."

Gamereactor: I thought the whole point of that was you had different weapons fire in different ways to get players to use them all. If they all did the same thing, what would be the point, right?

Hipshot: "Yeah, yeah, exactly. Exactly. Our sound engineer jumped in pretty much before the demo was released. This guy contacted me, and I'm like," Yeah, sure, if you want to help out, please do." Ever since, he has been telling me, "Please add this weapon, please add this weapon." And these weapons are all clones of the M16.

"From my view, a guy in Sweden who's never seen a gun and only watched movies, these weapons are the same to me. I'd rather bring in some other weapon that looks different and feels or sounds different.

"That's the idea. We have lists of all weapons we're going to make and everything for the full game in all levels.

"Everything is planned out. We just have to make all the content."

Gamereactor: If everything is mapped out, is there anything in the full game that you're most excited for people to finally experience and get their hands on? Or is that spoiler territory?

Hipshot: "I think guns. When you find the different weapons, that's a big thing for me and the level design, those things drive me. Like, how fun is it to play this level with this weapon?

"Can I play this level really fast with this shitty weapon? Can I pick this, the double-barrelled shotgun, can I play with this? In this game, that shotgun is not that good. You can only fire two shells. So, for me, not a speed run but a skilled play, I like that a lot. I like to play the same kind of level over and over again, when you get used to it and see how good I can do this."

Gamereactor: To finish off then, I've got a little quick-fire round of questions. Give me the first thing that comes to mind. Describe Washington Prime using the title of another action film.

Hipshot: "Lethal Weapon 2. People would say Die Hard. Everyone says that, so I'm not going to say it."

Gamereactor: If money is no object, what actor plays Blake Kincaid?

Hipshot: "Bill Pullman."

Gamereactor: And who would you have as your villain?

Hipshot: "It would be nice to have someone like a younger Gene Hackman. It would probably be pretty cool."

Gamereactor: Favourite weapon in the game?

Hipshot: "The regular shotgun is really fun, I have to say. Yeah, it's going to be patched into the demo now in like a week or something. I really like that weapon. It's really fun."

Gamereactor: And what's your go-to action film?

Hipshot: "I was just watching Copland and I love it."

Gamereactor: That's a great film! And then I do have to ask, any hint towards a release date?

Hipshot: "Yeah, hopefully early next year."

Gamereactor: And are there plans for a console release?

Hipshot: "No, there's no plans for a console release. We have to see how much it sells. I mean, it has to sell really well for a console release. There are licensing limitations with using the GCDoom engine. We need to find another way to do it. If it sells so much, then we can have someone rework the code."

Gamereactor: So basically, if it sells gangbusters.

Hipshot: "Yeah, it has to be gangbusters."

Gamereactor: It feels like a game that should be played on PC anyway, because as much as I'd feel more comfortable with a controller, it just felt right on mouse and keyboard.

Hipshot: "Yeah. If it's up to me, this game stays on PC. And then in a few years, people are going to be like, "Do you remember that game that came out and never came to console?"

"I would love for people to say that, even if they don't like the game. Even if it isn't that good.

"Because I have a lot of old games that I like that weren't that good, but you still remember them for something, you know? I would be very, very happy if we can sit around 70% Steam score. Because there is no game like this. It's not a game that looks old. It's an old game, remastered. It's a classic brought up to date with modern controls."

While that rounds off the interview, we did talk a little longer. Particularly about what's next after Washington Prime. For them it's a matter of boredom. Hipshot knows at some point this three-man team is going to grow fed up of staring at these office walls, and the vast array of guns will feel about as thrilling as a pack of ballpoint pens and a deck of Post-it notes.

As for what that next project will be, it's going to be something different. Vastly so.

"Just to mix it up, you know," Hipshot says. "Sci-fi, fantasy, police state. And something a bit more out there. Maybe a Western. I've been watching so many. Unforgiven, Pale Rider, The Outlaw Josey Wales. Who knows, maybe something like that."

With Washington Prime set to drop early next year, you can check out our preview here. Not only that, you can also check out the game's Steam page to Wishlist and even try the demo as well.

Why not try out that shotgun?