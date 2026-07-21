Washington Prime Interview Part I: Remaking a shooter that never existed with Ultra CDG

Ultra CDG could have one of the most intriguing indie shooters on their hands with Washington Prime. This 1998-set boomer shooter with a twist feels like a game that should already exist. For all its ambition, Ultra CDG remains a remarkably lean operation. The studio behind the project consists of just three people: an artist, a programmer, and a lead designer.

Gamereactor had the chance to sit down with lead designer, Hipshot, to spill the tea on all things Washington Prime. (Hipshot is his handle, for national security reasons, we're not at liberty to reveal his true identity).

This is the first of two parts of this deep conversation with Hipshot and Ultra CDG, with the second part arriving on Gamereactor later this week.

Gamereactor: For those who don't know it, what is Washington Prime?

Hipshot: "It's a contemporary action thriller FPS set at the end of the '90s. There were games like this before. There's like no game like this anymore. The inspiration from the beginning for me came from an old Macintosh game called Prime Target. That's probably the first FPS game I played. I always wanted to do something like that.

"My idea was to make a game that feels like it's from the end of the nineties, like it's a remaster of a game that did not come out 1999. [Washington Prime] wouldn't have worked because the competition of Quake III and Unreal Tournament.

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"And that's what my main like idea of the game to make a game that could have been released back then."

Gamereactor: That makes sense. From what I've played, and looking around at the hype you've been getting on socials is that this feels very familiar and yet brand new at the same time. Of course, you'll get a section of the crowd that will inevitably call this nostalgia bait. But one thing that I thought playing this was that Washington Prime feels like a possible evolution of what boomer shooters would have become had 3D never broken through. If we'd never got Half-Life or Halo, we would have got this instead.

Hipshot: "That's exactly the feeling. And for me, there's nothing called 'nostalgia bait' because I'm living this life. I'm playing mostly older games and I'm not aiming to make a game that feels old. It's just that I made a game that feels old.

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"This game would never work post Quake II with the sprites and everything. Because if you look back at like Kingpin, Soldier of Fortune, all these games, they were 3D and they were all good.

"Duke Nukem and Doom, they were old. Doom feels more modern today than it did in '99 because of the resurgence of retro games, everyone loves Doom. But in '99, no one played Doom. Everyone played Quake, Unreal Tournament, you know, Counter-Strike, Half-Life, all those games. No one played the sprite-based shooters.

"I'm 43 years old. I started playing video games in '95. I played so many games in high school, and no one played Doom. But today everyone does. So, the idea behind this game is that Washington Prime was made back then, and they couldn't release the game because everything looked outdated and bad, and they shelved the game.

"And then I found the game, and I'm like, yeah, let's remaster this old game and release it."

Gamereactor: You've just blown the dust off.

Hipshot: "Yeah, exactly."

Gamereactor: Games today are trying to be huge, cinematic, and look hyper-realistic. One thing that stood out to me with WP was that it knew exactly what it was, and it was just simply trying to be fun. At the same time, it managed to be realistic in the way it felt to shoot and get shot. It felt like cinema on a budget. Like if A24 went into games. Was that sort of a conscious philosophy on the start, or is this simply down to the limitations of the engine?

Hipshot: "I guess it's both, but for me, it's the limit.

"I can't really do super good graphics. And also, this game wouldn't work if it were made in Unreal 5 with modern graphics, because then it would be just another modern action game.

"They look at the magazine, and they rotate the weapons, they do a lot of stuff in modern games. I just wanted to make a game that feels old, but you have the modern mechanics like leaning, pretty much.

"No other games had leaning at that time, so I figured like, why not have leaning?

"I like these graphics a lot. When you play the game, you think about this could have been a cool office, like someone's working here, and you're imagining stuff. like you would when reading a book.

"But if the graphics are too good, you know everything."

Gamereactor: Your mind fills in the blanks, but modern games there's nothing left to interpretation?

Hipshot: "Yeah! You can imagine that someone did that. I like the restraints of it."

Gamereactor: I did appreciate the levels being filled with environmental storytelling that you can find and read. Was that all written by you?

Hipshot: "Yeah. I do everything. I come up with all these ideas.

"I write it. Everything you see, all images, everything like that, the papers and magazines, I made everything. I mean, sure, there's some spelling errors to be corrected, but I have this world in mind I wanted to create.

"You can find a newspaper and there's the president, that's my friend. He's also on the wall. I always do this stuff. There's a writer's story there. There are some references, some places. I come up with all these ideas, and I just put them in the game.

"I have so many things that I'm thinking of all the time because I've been watching so many movies and I'm playing so many games from that time, and I appreciate it so much.

"For me, a story like Die Hard for me is a simple story to make. That plot is very simple. Then you start to think around it: what people could be in this world? What magazines can be in this world? What companies can exist in this world?

"And then you think it up, you imagine it and you don't have to be that good, either. It's just like you have a company that makes a radio, just come up with a stupid name. I don't use any AI or anything or any generator."

Gamereactor: That's a lot of attention to detail. It certainly seems you've covered a lot of bases. You said you had a lot of ideas. Is there anything you've pitched and as a team, you've gone, "No, that's too far"? Was there a line drawn or was nothing off the table?

Hipshot: "Our artist, he has these ideas that he wants, like, "Yeah, let's have a helicopter that explodes!"

"And I'm the guy that's like, "No, we're not going to have an exploding helicopter," because I want to tone it down. So, I don't have the big ideas. It's more like the artist had ideas about this and that.

"And I'm like, "No, no, no!" This is going to be more realistic. We're not going to do any airplanes or helicopters flying around or crazy stuff. We're going to keep it at the level."

Gamereactor: So, there's going to be no dangling from a hosepipe as the roof explodes?

Hipshot: "[Laughs] No! The biggest thing that we're probably going to have are like enemies coming through some windows from the floor above and stuff like that. It's not going to be any... yeah, I'm not going to be any hoses and stuff, any exploding buildings, no. I want to keep it grounded."

Gamereactor: Speaking of grounded, the FMV cutscenes, they're filmed in real-time with real actors. Watching that trailer, straight away that was a big pull for me. I've been trying to think how to phrase this without being disrespectful—

Hipshot: "Please be disrespectful."

Gamereactor: Well, because it felt like Budget 24.

Hipshot: "Oh, it is."

Gamereactor: It almost felt deliberately tongue-in-cheek, with how wooden the acting felt. But if these people are trying their hardest, I apologise, but I'm assuming that's how it was supposed to be.

Hipshot: "These are my friends. They are not actors. They can't be intimidated. It's not their job. And we had fun with it!"

Gamereactor: Was filming live-action scenes, was that part of the original vision as well?

Hipshot: "Yeah. Prime Target had live-action. I wanted to make something similar because I love this stuff in games. They don't do that anymore. Very few games have them, but a lot of people today are doing 3D.

"I mean, they've been doing that for 15 years. No one's doing FMV [full-motion video] anymore. But I really wanted to do that because I like it. It's also because I really want to make a movie like this. I don't mind if it's like a super cheap B-movie.

"I pretty much hired my friends. In the trailer, there's a girl under a desk talking on the phone. And there's a guy on the bike, training exercise bike. That's the main guy. That's the guy you play as. Blake Kincaid. He's a friend from Florida who's doing voice acting and stuff.

"I asked him if he could do some voice acting. And then I was like, I'm looking for a main guy. Maybe you can play it. And it's like, yeah, this works! It's actually the only part filmed in America."

Gamereactor: Was this all shot on phones or did you get proper equipment?

Hipshot: "It's not filmed with a phone. I don't even have a camera on my phone. I just have a Sony digital camera, probably 10 years old now. The stuff shot in America is professionally filmed because that guy, he works in that space.

"But everything else we see, except for the exercise bike and the phone, that's stuff I filmed here with my old digital camera. This was really fun to do. It was pretty expensive. We don't have too many of them. It's like only at the start and the end of the game.

"And yeah, these are my friends. And I'm like, I'm going to pay you. Even if you're my friends, because you should see it as a job.

"But it was difficult to film. I kind of realised now that making a movie is really, really complicated."

Gamereactor: I can imagine. Did you have to get creative?

Hipshot: "Oh, yeah. We had a lot of fun doing it. You don't see it in the trailer, but there's a big guy there and he gets shot. And we taped some kind of blood package thing on his hand with tape. I made that blood myself from some colouring, you know, some dye, whatever. It kind of turned out purple. It looked so stupid.

"And then when he was going to film like the part where he dies, he was going to smack his hand on his chest where he got shot. And that stuff would explode so the blood comes out.

"And he missed!

"So, you can't see the blood except for on the ground. But then the purple stuff looks dark. You can't see that it's purple. Thankfully, it looks like blood!"

Thanks to Hipshot and Ultra CDG for answering our questions up to this point! Stay tuned for the second part of this comprehensive interview, arriving on Gamereactor later this week!