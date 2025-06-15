English
Washington parade commemorates 250th anniversary of Army on Donald Trump's 79th birthday

The capital witnessed an unprecedented display of military strength as troops and armored vehicles honored the Army's 250th anniversary.

The latest news on the United States. On Saturday, Washington streets filled with a spectacle of tanks, artillery, and thousands of troops as the United States celebrated the United States Army's 250th anniversary on Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

United States President Donald Trump, observing from a protected and elevated stand, praised the event as a long-overdue tribute to the nation's armed forces. "Every other country celebrates their victories, it's about time America did too."

The parade proceeded as a tribute to military heritage and strength, tracing decades of history through the procession along Constitution Avenue, even as tensions continue to simmer nationwide with widespread protests unfolding across the country.

FORT BRAGG, NC, USA - JUNE 10, 2025: President Donald J. Trump salutes U.S. Army troops during the 250th Army anniversary at Fort Bragg. Image courtesy of the White House // Shutterstock

