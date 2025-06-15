HQ

The latest news on the United States . On Saturday, Washington streets filled with a spectacle of tanks, artillery, and thousands of troops as the United States celebrated the United States Army's 250th anniversary on Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

United States President Donald Trump, observing from a protected and elevated stand, praised the event as a long-overdue tribute to the nation's armed forces. "Every other country celebrates their victories, it's about time America did too."

The parade proceeded as a tribute to military heritage and strength, tracing decades of history through the procession along Constitution Avenue, even as tensions continue to simmer nationwide with widespread protests unfolding across the country.