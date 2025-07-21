Washington Open: top seeded players in men's and women's singles this week

HQ

The hardcourt season begins in tennis in full with Washington Open, an ATP and WTA 500 tournament held in Rock Creek Park, in the US capital. This year, known as Mubadala Citi DC Open, the competition will take place from Monday to Sunday, July 21-27. On Monday, the round of 64 starts for men's singles, while seeded players will start directly on round of 32 from Wednesday.

Top seeded players included, in the men's singles, Taylor Fritz (ranked 4 in the world), Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Andrey Rublev, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Miñaur and Daniil Medvedev, ranked 7-12 and 14 in the world respectively).

Thus, we will have to wait until Wednesday, July 23, to watch the debuts of the top seeded players as well as Davidovich Fokina, Jiri Lechecka, Frances Tiafoe or Lorenzo Sonego.

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper were expected to miss this tournament and take part in next week's Toronto Open (worth 1000 points), but all four anounced their withdrawal yesterday, and will not play until Cincinnati (August 5-18).

In the women's singles, round of 32 starts on Tuesday, with top seeded players Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Elena Rybakina and Clara Tauson. The tournament will also see the comeback of Venus Williams, playing against her compatriot Peyton Stearns tomorrow at 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST.