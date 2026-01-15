Washington Commanders unveil first look for the still unnamed new NFL stadium

HQ

The Washington Commanders have just unveiled a first look at their new stadium, currently still unnamed. The DC American Football team has played since 1961 to 2019 at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, but it began deconstruction in 2025, with works to build a new stadium on the same grounds to open in 2030.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said that "these renderings give DC a lot to look forward to - a beautiful and unique waterfront stadium and the return of our Commanders; year-round events that are steps away from an entertainment district and public transportation; and, of course, jobs for DC residents and new opportunities for DC businesses".

The design has been made with firm HKS, which have also designed the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It would have more than 70,000 seats and would be used for other events like concerts.

The stadium is moving ahead with all the permits, despite Donald Trump threatening to forbid the construction if the team doesn't change its name back to Washington Redskins (its original name between 1933 and 2020, when it was changed following the murder of George Floyd to avoid racist connotations). It doesn't seem that will happen anymore, but Trump still insisted that he wants the stadium to be named after him...