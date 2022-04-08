Cookies

Was Shenmue 4 recently teased by publisher 110 Industries?

Following Yu Suzuki's appearance on the publisher's panel at Tokyo Game Show, another teaser possibly confirms the existence of the title.

HQ

The Shenmue franchise was given another chance at life a few years ago, when Shenmue 3 was announced out of the blue and then released a little while afterward. The whole nature of the announcement caught a lot of people by surprise, which is why fans are keeping a closer eye on publisher 110 Industries and famed developer Yu Suzuki now. And for good reason, as it looks like the publisher may have just teased Shenmue 4.

As Game Rant reports, in reply to a comment on one of the publisher's posts on Instagram, where 100 Industries was asked to work with Suzuki again, the publisher stated, "Guess why he was at our TGS stream."

Then to add fuel to these rumours, in reply to a comment on Twitter talking about the publisher alluding to a fourth Shenmue game, 110 Industries said, "No comment."

Granted, there is nothing officially confirmed here, and only more rumours and speculation to look into, but if you're a fan of the Shenmue series, there is at least hope for a fourth title.

