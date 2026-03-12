Warwick Davis presented with an OBE for his activism and "remarkable acting career"

HQ

As part of the recent Royal Honours, actor Warwick Davis has been presented with an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire), an award that is given to those who have committed and achieved incredible things in the industry in which they work.

For Davis, he has been recognised for both his "remarkable acting career" but also that of his activism efforts, wherein Davis has looked to support those affected with dwarfism and raise awareness for the condition, all through his Little People UK charity.

Davis is the latest to be credited for services to drama and charity, and you can see him receiving the honour from the Prince of Wales and heir apparent, Prince William, during a recent ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Davis is perhaps best known for his roles in Harry Potter (as Griphook and Professor Flitwick) and Star Wars (as the ewok Wicket), but he has also starred as Willow in the titular film and series, as Marvin in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (as the physical Marvin while Harry Potter co-star Alan Rickman voiced the depressed robot), in Leprechaun as the sadistic monster, and more.

Congrats, Warwick!