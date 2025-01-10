Warwick Davis honored with BAFTA Fellowship

HQ

You might know him as Weazel and the Ewok Wicket from Star Wars or as Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in Harry Potter, but Warwick Davis's career is far from defined by these iconic roles. Over the years, he has also been a tireless advocate for inclusivity in the entertainment industry. Now, Davis will receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship at the February 16 awards ceremony, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to film and television. In addition to his acting, he founded Willow Management to support actors with dwarfism. His career began at age 11, and his impact continues to inspire.

What's your favorite role of Warwick Davis?