Warwick Davis criticizes Disney for the removal of the Willow series: "A travesty"

We are constantly reminded of the dangers of the increasingly digital future. Warwick Davis, known for his role as Willow Ufgood in both the movie and the TV series, has experienced this. The series, which premiered in November 2022, was removed from the platform in May 2023 as part of Disney's cost-cutting measures. Something Davis is now expressing frustration about and on X the actor wrote:

"I meet lovely people daily who are fans of 'Willow', which is why the Disney Plus series was made. Please Disney tell me, what should I say to these subscribers when they ask why they can't watch the TV show anymore?"

The series that was met with mixed reviews from fans and critics. But despite its shortcomings, there is a small but dedicated clique of fans who now have no legal way to see it. Series creator Jonathan Kasdan has previously said that Willow was not definitively canceled but rather paused. Whether it will ever be made available again is questionable, and from a preservation point of view it is of course an outright scandal.

What did you think of the Willow series, and the fact that comics and movies can just be removed in this way and become impossible to legally find?