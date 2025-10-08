Warwick beats the ever loving fluff out of Teemo in new 2XKO trailer

HQ

Yesterday, the League of Legends fighting game 2XKO officially launched in Early Access, and while that might have been enough for most fans, Riot Games didn't stop there, as it also gave us a new character in Warwick.

If you've not checked him out for yourself yet and are keeping hold of a Champion token, you might want to see how beastly this wolfman is. Ripping Teemo apart to start the trailer, he shows off combos that are far quicker than his size would suggest, with the ability to keep chains going even after an enemy champ has hit the ground.

Warwick is all about getting up close and personal, with devastating attacks that remind me a little of Sabrewulf from Killer Instinct. Whether we'll be able to pull off an ultra combo with Warwick ourselves is unknown, but as with every 2XKO trailer revealed so far, it seems like I've found a new main.