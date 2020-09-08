Wartile is coming to Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

Already available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, Wartile has recently been announced to be coming to Nintendo Switch, and you won't have to wait long for the release. The Playwood Projects game will be arriving on Nintendo's hybrid console on September 24th, with all of the other versions extra content included.

Wartile is a digital tabletop game based on Norse mythology, which works as a turn-based game. With access to several characters with special abilities, the player must coordinate tactical positioning and abilities cooldowns, in order to maximise the terrain advantages and seize every opportunity to strike the enemy.

You can get a good idea of how it works in the video above, and below you can also watch the Hel's Nightmare DLC trailer.