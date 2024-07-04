Warriors Gaming Squad crowned back-to-back NBA 2K League champions

HQ

For the last decade, the NBA has been mostly dominated by one team, the Golden State Warriors. Over the last 10 seasons, four of the NBA Championships have been won by the Californian team, with the organisation even appearing in six of the 10 last finals too. It seems like this success is also reflected in the world of NBA 2K League.

Because the 2024 season concluded recently and it saw the Warriors Gaming Squad crowned as the champions for the second year running. The back-to-back champions have proven that the Warriors organisation can't seem to help but stick to winning ways.

We'll have to see whether the team can complete the three-peat in the 2025 season, which will look very different.