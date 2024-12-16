Warriors and Mavericks make NBA history with a record tally of 48 three-pointers

HQ

Spectators at the the Chase Center in San Francisco enjoyed a spectacular match last Sunday that has already been written on the NBA history books, as the match with more three-pointers scored combined: 48.

The match was thrilling from start to finish: Golden State Warriors lost at home 133-143 against Dallas Mavericks. It was special for many reasons, including the second visit Klay Thompson to San Francisco in the opposing side. Thompson played at Golden State Warriors between 2011 and 2024, helping the Bay area team win four titles.

This season, he moved to the Texas team Dallas Mavericks. Last month, Thompson was greeted with a standing ovation in San Francisco despite playing in the opposite site, during the Mavs' first visit to San Francisco of the season.

Golden State Warriors won that day, but the result reversed last night, with Mavericks and Thompson winning. Despite the result, Warriors fans were delighted to see Thompson again at their stadium and salute Stehpen Curry, Thompson's former "Splash Brother". It shows that some players earn such a high degree of respect that go beyond rivalries.

Triple extravaganza and new NBA record

Beyond that, yes, the game has broken an NBA record. Never before 48 three-pointers where scored in a single match. Warriors actually scored more, 27 out of 54 attempts (50%) and Mavericks connected 21 of 41 long-rang attempts (51.2%). The previous record was 45 3-pointers.

13 players in total found the basket outside of the 3-point area. Thompson for Mavs and Curry for Warriors each scored seven. Luka Dončić connected six, but was the top scorer of the Mavs: 45 points. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins each five triples.