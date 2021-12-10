Warrior Priest confirmed for Warhammer: Vermintide 2

HQ

Three years after the original release back in 2018, we still like to go on adventures in Fatshark's Warhammer: Vermintide 2. Not only is it a brilliant co-op game, it has also been getting first class support with many and meaningful additions like new levels, weapons and so on.

During The Game Awards, it was just announced that we are about to get a new career for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and this time it is intended for Victor Saltzpyre. He can now turn into Warrior Priest. This also means "a new talent tree, new weapon types, new abilities, and a new Warrior Priest skin", and here are the revealed features:

• New weapons: the Reckoner Great Hammer and the Skull-Splitter Hammer & Blessed Tome

• New talent tree and new abilities

• New voice lines and character skin.

• New weapon combinations

- Skull-Splitter Hammer and Blessed Tome

- Skull-Splitter Hammer and Shield

- Dual-wield Skull-Splitter hammers