Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest launches next month

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Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest was announced nearly a month ago. At that time, we learned that we would get to meet iconic cats from the Warrior Cats children's book series and experience all-new stories about them in a turn-based role-playing game.

The idea is that we'll take on the roles of either "the courageous ThunderClan, the graceful RiverClan, the cunning ShadowClan, or the swift WindClan" to join them on adventures where each clan has its own story. The game was announced with both images and a new trailer, but we didn't get a release date, other than being told it would be released this fall.

Many games have been delayed in recent weeks as everyone wants to stay as far away from Grand Theft Auto VI as possible, but Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest apparently won't be one of them. A new trailer has now announced that it will launch on October 23 for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.

Check out the video below and see if it looks like an adventure you'd enjoy.