WarnerMedia CEO speaks up about a potential The Batman delay

We're a couple of months away from director Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader landing in cinemas. The Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is slated to open in theatres around the world on March 4, 2022, but with the surge of Covid cases as of late, and some films (cough cough, Morbius) abdicating their slots in the box office, the question as to whether The Batman will also be delayed has been raised.

Fortunately, to answer those questions, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Killar has spoken with Puck News (thanks, Comicbook) to clarify the release plans for the movie.

"We're certainly paying attention to everything going on with Omicron," said Killar "We feel good about the date right now. We're gonna watch it day by day."

If this movie does get pushed, it will not be the first time that The Batman has been delayed, as the flick was previously expected to release in June 2021, before being pushed to October 2021, before being pushed one last time to March 2022.

If you haven't seen any trailers for the movie yet, be sure to catch the latest trailer for The Batman below.